FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A man on pre-trial release is now wanted for removing his electronic monitoring device in Fayetteville, police said Tuesday night.

Officers said Austin Randall, 26, removed his electric monitoring GPS device in the 2500 block area of Bel Aire Street around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said Randall is 5-feet, 3-inches and about 300 pounds with brown hair. Both his direction of travel and mode of transportation were unknown Tuesday night.

“Members of the Fayetteville Police Department Electronic Monitoring Unit are actively looking for Randall at this time,” the news release said.

Anyone with information on Randall’s location is asked to contact 911 or Officer Bell at (910) 257-7231 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).