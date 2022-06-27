FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — An increasing number of military families are seeking their next meal from food pantries.

The food pantry at Armed Services YMCA at Fort Bragg serves more than 400 active duty servicemembers each month. Jeremy Hester, Executive Director of Fort Bragg Armed Services YMCA said there has been an uptick following inflation and high fuel prices.

“You know, I think there is a lot of different reasons. We have families who are going through individual hardships. We have received feedback about inflation,” Hester said.

According to a study from Blue Star Families, one in five military families experienced food insecurity in 2021. That’s up from one in eight a few years ago.

“The need is different for all. I think everybody can connect to the idea that we all need assistance from time to time,” Hester said.

So far in 2022, Armed Services YMCA at Fort Bragg has issued 33,000 pounds of food to military families. Food usually giving out on Mondays, Wednesdays, and one Saturday each month.

Fort Bragg is one of a select few military installations with food pantries on base.

If you’re a soldier in need of these services or would like to donate, click here.

The Armed Services YMCA offers other services for military families in need of assistance including Army Emergency Relief, Operation Helping Hand, Financial Readiness and DODEA Meals.