FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — Tawni Dixon is putting the sewing skills her grandmother taught her to use.

Dixon is one of the Armed Services YMCA volunteers at Fort Bragg who are handsewing quilts for children of deployed soldiers.

“I never met these families but I’m looking at these pictures. And I can just imagine being a mom and picking out these pictures I want my child to look at,” Dixon said.

It’s one of many services offered at the YMCA on base for military families.

There is even a closet with ball gowns to help offset the cost of military balls or other formal events.

Also, there is a child care program known as Operation Little Learners. Kari Schaffer says it

gives her 2-year-old son Thaddeus a routine.

“This is something they can rely on and it gives them that consistency, which military kids don’t have that,” Schaffer said.

Leaders at the YMCA at Fort Bragg said deployment and the pandemic increased the number of families seeking services.

Many come to access the food pantry.

“We had a lot of families who had to either quit their job or lost their job. They went into financial and food insecurities that they had never felt before,” Dixon said.

For more information about the Armed Services YMCA at Fort Bragg or to donate go to www.asymca.org/fort-bragg-home or call (910) 436-0500.