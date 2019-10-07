Armed suspect barricaded inside Fayetteville home, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Police are asking the public to avoid an area of west Fayetteville as an armed suspect has barricaded themselves inside a home.

Fayetteville police are currently on scene at the home on Dayspring Drive near its intersection with Daharan Drive.

Around 9:45 a.m., officers were called to the scene in reference to a domestic disturbance/kidnapping that has turned into a barricaded subject.

“Upon the officers’ arrival it quickly evolved into an armed barricaded subject,” Fayetteville police said in a release.

The public is being asked to stay away from the area, which is in a neighborhood near the intersection of Cliffdale and Rim roads.

