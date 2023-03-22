FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — An Army soldier living in Spring Lake has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of violating the secret peeping statue, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Deputies said 25-year-old Andrew Nathaniel Gomez, a U.S. Army soldier, secretly recorded himself having intimate relations with women, who did not know of the recording, and then posting the videos to an OnlyFans page online.

If anyone has additional information, they are asked to contact the sheriff’s office Major Crimes Det. K. Hamlett at (910) 677-5450 or khamlett@ccsonc.org, or you can contact Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).