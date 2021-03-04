Around 40% of Fort Bragg community has received COVID-19 vaccine, Army officials say

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN)– Womack Army Medical Center officials say about 40 percent of the Fort Bragg community has received a COVID-19 vaccine.

They are rolling out a new way to schedule a COVID vaccine appointment online.

Right now, any military beneficiary 16 and older with a high risk medical condition, or any military beneficiary 65 and older can get vaccinated at Fort Bragg.

They’re also focusing on all eligible members within 40 miles of Fort Bragg.

About 120 people an hour are getting vaccinated during the drive-thru clinic at the Fort Bragg Fairgrounds.

There is also a clinic at the Sports USA building.

“I am one of the high risk patients on base,” Bridgette Gause-Bush said. “It’s a necessary thing.”

“My position at work requires me to travel, for example in about three weeks I’m flying out to California so I’d like to be as safe as possible and also keep other people safe as well,” said Master Sgt. Brigette Chamblin.

Healthcare staff, military members with the 18th Airborne Corps and 82nd Airborne Division, and American Red Cross volunteers help operate the clinics.

“A lot of them thank us from the bottom of their heart,” said American Red Cross Volunteer Ruby Donias. “They’re glad that we’re out here.”

Sgt. Maj. Colon Hernandez says they’ve been seeing a rise in the number of troops who choose to get vaccinated.

“The faster we can catch that net and bring everybody in to get their shot, the faster we can move through the tiers and inoculate the healthy population,” Sgt. Maj. Hernandez said. “The facts and science behind it has proven that the vaccine works; that has brought up the numbers opted in.”