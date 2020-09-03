Around 40 people arrested so far following looting in Fayetteville, DA says

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)– Three months after the night of looting and rioting in Fayetteville, the district attorney says so far, about 40 people have been charged.

Police have released more than 100 pictures of suspects, just from looting at the Skibo Road Walmart alone.

“This is a very large scale investigation, we’re talking about potentially hundreds of suspects who could potentially be charged here,” said Fayetteville Police Officer Jeremy Strickland. “Our detectives have other cases assigned to them on top of the looting cases that happened back in May.”

Strickland says detectives continue to review video and tips from the public.

He says they’re working extended hours to get these cases done.

“They are working diligently to get these folks identified, to get these folks charged,” Strickland said. “It does take time, this isn’t something that happens overnight.”

Cumberland County District Attorney Billy West says there’s at least several more months of work to be done in the investigation.

“Law enforcement has done a really good job, they’ve spent a lot of time on the front end going through the video and seeing what charges we can prove,” West said. “We’ve got to be able to prove breaking and entering, larceny, rioting, that sort of thing.”

West says penalties for some of these crimes could include one to two years of prison time, depending on a person’s criminal record.

“You treat it on a case by case basis and you treat it just as you would any other case like this that we’ve done over the last couple of years,” West said. “I think that’s the way that you try to just apply the law fairly and keep politics out of it.”