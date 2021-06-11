Arrest made after 26-year-old man shot to death in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)– A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of a 26-year-old man, Fayetteville police said.

Damon Devon Henry, 26 of Spring Lake has been charged with voluntary manslaughter in connection with the death of Quincy Devone Lewis.

According to police, officers responded to the 300 block of Vancouver Drive around 6:28 p.m. Thursday in reference to reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from numerous gunshot wounds. The man, identified as Lewis, died while on the way to hospital, police said.

The shooting was not a random incident, police said.

Henry was arrested Friday without incident.

He is currently behind bars in the Cumberland County Detention Center where he received a $200,000 secured bond.