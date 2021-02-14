Arrest made after Fayetteville State University student awoke to burglar inside her room

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WCNN) – As a result of an investigation by Fayetteville State University Police, a suspect has been arrested after a student awoke to a man standing inside her bedroom around 4 a.m. Friday, officials said Sunday.

The victim, who lives in University Place Apartments, says she heard a noise and woke up to find the man standing in her room staring at her. The man then fled the area.

“Something told me to wake up obviously and when I woke up there was a man standing at the end of my bed watching me sleep,” the victim said.

She says he calmly walked out when she woke up.

She says her roommate locked the door that night but they later learned the lock was not working properly.

The suspect had reportedly been seen walking in the area of multiple buildings and checking for unlocked doors in the University Place Apartments complex.

“I can’t thank the FSU Department of Police and Public Safety for their work in investigating this crime,” said Interim Chancellor Peggy Valentine. “The safety and well-being of our students, faculty, and staff is our number one priority and the campus community is relieved by the arrest of a suspect.”