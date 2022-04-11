FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies said a man has been arrested in the shooting death of another while in his car in Cumberland County earlier this month.

Devon Tarik Logan, 33, of Fayetteville was found dead in his car after he was shot on April 1, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim’s car was found near Davis and Holland streets, which is just outside Fayetteville off Shaw Road near N.C. 210.

Monday, deputies said Follard Andrea Chaney Jr., 21, was charged in the deadly shooting.

Chaney surrendered to authorities Monday at the Cumberland County Law Enforcement Center, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Cheney was charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bond.

His first court appearance is set for Tuesday at 2:30 pm at the Cumberland County Detention Center.