Arrest made after man shot to death at Fayetteville home

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)– A 27-year-old man has been arrested after another man was found shot to death in a Fayetteville home, police announced on Friday.

Andrew Malik Wells, 27, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The shooting happened Thursday in the 1600 block of Newark Avenue just before 9 p.m. 

Officers found a man, identified as 29-year-old Cal Drumgoole, inside the residence. He had been shot to death.

Police said this was not a random incident and the victim and suspect were known to each other.

Wells remains behind bars at the Cumberland County Detention Center under no bond.

