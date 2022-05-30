FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County authorities say they have arrested a man who threw two Molotov cocktails at churches Sunday morning.

The incidents were reported about 30 minutes apart, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

The first incident was reported at 10:37 a.m. at Grays Creek Church at 4750 Grays Creek Church Road, deputies said.

At 11:08 a.m., another incident was reported at New Calvary Missionary at 3862 Gateway Drive, according to the news release.

Sunday night, deputies released a video of a man who they said they want to identify as a suspect in the incidents.

The video shows a man tossing an item that catches fire in grass near the front of a building.

Monday evening, deputies announced the arrest of Terry Wayne Raeford, 57, of Fayetteville.

Raeford was charged with manufacture, assembly, possession, storage, transportation, sale, purchase, delivery, or acquisition of weapon of mass death and destruction; exceptions, and two counts of malicious damage of occupied property by use of explosive or incendiary; punishment.

“Raeford is fully cooperating with the investigation,” Monday evening’s news release said.

He is being held on a $200,000 secured bond in the Cumberland County Detention Center.

Raeford first appearance is planned for 2:30 pm Tuesday at the Cumberland County Detention Center.