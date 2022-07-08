Tirreil Mario Maynor in a photo from Fayetteville police. Photo of the Veanna Drive home by CBS 17.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested and charged in a broad-daylight deadly shooting in Fayetteville that happened nearly two weeks ago, police said Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened Sunday, June 26, just after 12:15 p.m. at a home in the 1600 block of Veanna Drive, according to Fayetteville police.

Police said a resident of the home, Douglas Mangum, 30, was shot in the upper torso. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

Two evidence markers were also visible close to the front door of the home.

Tirreil Mario Maynor, 39, of Fayetteville was arrested Thursday in Sanford by the U.S. Marshals Service, Fayetteville police said in a news release.

Two evidence markers near the front door after a deadly shooting in Fayetteville Sunday afternoon. Photo by Ray Duffy/CBS 17

Crime scene tape up after the shooting Sunday in Fayetteville. Photo by Ray Duffy/CBS 17

Photo from Fayetteville police

Mayor is charged with first-degree murder, felony conspiracy and discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling, the news release said.

He is being held without bond in the Cumberland County Jail.