FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police have made an arrest in an Oct. 18 shooting that left one man dead.

Just after 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 18, officers responded to the 1800 block of Slater Avenue and found Lee suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his chest. He was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he later died from his injuries, police said.

On Friday, 30-year-old Tyreese Robinson was arrested in the area of Summerwind Drive. He has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 26-year-old Damian Lee, according to a police news release.

Robinson and Lee knew one another, police said.

Robinson is in the Cumberland County Jail without bond.