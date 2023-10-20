FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was arrested in connection to a sexual assault that occurred over two decades ago in Fayetteville, police said.
According to the Fayetteville Police Department, a report was filed in January 2023 for a past sexual assault that happened during the timeframe of 1991-92.
Michael Peter Weis was charged in connection to this sexual assault, police said. He was a volunteer acolyte at a local church during the time of the incident, according to Fayetteville police.
Weis is facing the following charges:
- Taking indecent liberties with a child
- Crimes against nature
- Dissemination of obscene material to a minor
Anyone with information concerning a sexual assault case is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at (910)433-1851 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477.