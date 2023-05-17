FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Details have emerged surrounding the arrest of a man charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Hope Mills teen girl.

On Tuesday, a person reported to police a missing Dodge Charger Scat Pack. The owner of the vehicle was able to track down his vehicle to the 300 block of Smithfield Street in Fayetteville.

Officers responded to the residence and saw the stolen car. Five other Dodge Chargers were also parked in the yard, police said.

Officers tried to contact the residents of the home to conduct a “seize and freeze” on the residence. Police said they then saw a rear window to the residence open and close. They found the side door was unlocked.

A “seize and freeze” is conducted when police have gathered enough evidence from an initial investigation to get a search warrant, Fayetteville police told CBS 17. Officers then “seize” the residence and all people inside are told to stay put while the search warrant is gathered by police.

The department said police identified themselves as Fayetteville officers and announced the “seize and freeze” was happening.

At that time, they say a man jumped through the rear window. He was taken into custody following a short foot pursuit, police said.

He was later identified as 21-year-old Jocephus Jones who had a warrant for first-degree murder from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Additional charges from the Fayetteville Police Department are pending for felony larceny of a motor vehicle, felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and felony conspiracy.

Four other people in the residence were detained pending the investigation. Two of those people were charged with motor vehicle-related crimes, police said.

Haley Wheeler, 21, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for arrest for fleeing to elude.

Jahmere Thomas, 35, was charged with felony larceny of a motor vehicle, felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and felony conspiracy.

A search warrant was executed for the residence and the property. Police said two additional Dodge Chargers, a Hell Cat and a Scat Pack, had been reported stolen. One vehicle had been stolen the previous evening, and one had been stolen out of Hoke County in April. One Charger on the property was confirmed to be involved in a felony flee to elude and was seized.

The North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles License and Theft Bureau also responded to the scene due to certain vehicles not having Vehicle Identification Numbers.

Members of the Fayetteville Police Department’s Property/Fraud Unit are actively investigating this case and additional charges may be forthcoming. If you have additional information, you may contact Det. Bergamine at 910-705-2093.

Jones III was arrested Tuesday for first-degree murder in the death of 18-year-old Victoria Jefferson who was killed in the 5500 block of Gilcrest Sands Drive on April 17.

Authorities are still looking for Jayquan Deshawn Blandshaw who is also wanted in Jefferson’s killing.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crime Stoppers by calling 910-483-8477 (TIPS). Tips can also be submitted electronically by visiting fay-nccrimestoppers.org and filling out the anonymous tip form or by downloading the free “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.