FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — It has been nearly a year since Christopher Miller’s daughter was killed in a shooting.

“My wife and I, we are just taking it one day at a time with the kids. Trying to remember the good times. And our focus is to get justice for her,” said Miller.

Sept. 3, 2021, Fayetteville police said a teen girl, who Miller identified as his daughter, Hayle Miller, met up with a group of teens. The teens had planned to fight in the area of Stamper and McGougan Roads.

Miller says detectives told him his daughter was not involved in the fight but was in a nearby car hit by gunfire. The 16-year-old girl died more than a week later in the hospital.

Since then, he has focused his attention on bringing awareness to the problem surrounding gun violence.

“We are just trying to make everyone aware of what’s going in light of what’s going on at the Cross Creek Mall,” Miller said, a day after gunfire broke out at the Fayetteville mall — targeting a young man.

Miller is working with the Antwain Hoskins Foundation to not only remember the victims of gun violence but inform them. They are putting together the “Drumz Up, Guns Down” event Saturday.

“Unfortunately, you are not going to be able to do a clean sweep of guns off the streets. So, I’m hoping we can educate our kids on gun safety. But the most important thing is we should be able to educate on how to problem solve,” Miller said.

“The takeaway is that people learn how to love. You know, learn how to love,” he added.

The Drumz Up, Guns Down event will happen at the Agape Fellowship Baptist Church in Hope Mills from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Organizers hope money raised at the event can go towards things such as counseling for families and tombstones for the victims.