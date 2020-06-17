As soldiers deploy amid pandemic, they fight 2 battles

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (AP) – For Fort Bragg soldiers deploying to the Middle East, the usual predeparture fanfare has been replaced with a mandatory two-week quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Married paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division’s 2nd Brigade Combat Team are hunkering down at home before boarding a military transport to fly across the globe.

Single soldiers, meanwhile, are quarantined in a secluded compound on base.

The Department of Defense has been forced to adapt quickly to comply with guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, while still maintaining a constant state of readiness.