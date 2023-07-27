FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Thursday wrapped up the Association of the United States Army Warfighter Summit and Exposition at the Crown Complex in Fayetteville.

The two-day event was an opportunity for the defense tech industry to introduce their latest and greatest warfighting technology to military leaders.

“Really where the military really focuses is on increasing what they have, but decreasing the size, weight, and power requirements for their deployable technology,” Russell Barlow with MaxVision said.

The Huntsville, Alabama tech company was one of multiple defense tech businesses showcasing their items inside the Crown Complex. This is the second year AUSA hosted this summit and expo in Fayetteville. Items showcased included drones, weapons, computers, and body armor.

“We might have something on the showroom floor that could just have a huge impact on the army or even on the folks at fort liberty that they may never get a chance to see,” Troy Welch, Director of Membership for the AUSA said.

“This Warfighter is designed specifically to showcase squad level equipment and that those capabilities that you can use in what they call a nonprimitive environment. Additionally, you have a premiere noncommission officer academy here,” Command Sergeant Major Retired LaDerek Green, Senior Advisor for AUSA Fort Liberty Chapter.

Tech companies said this expo gave them the opportunity to get the latest and greatest into the hands of military senior leaders.

“Technology is moving very rapidly, and the defense department is trying to adopt to that,” Rob Weaver, Director of SPIKE Business Unit said.

“I just love all the technology that we are seeing,” Major General Patrick Roberson, U.S. Army said.

For more on the group, visit AUSA Fort Liberty Chapter’s website.