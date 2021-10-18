‘Assuming we’re going to see the worst’ – NC sheriff says about missing woman who worked in Fayetteville

ROWLAND, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman who worked in Fayetteville is still missing, three weeks after she was last seen and nearly a week after she was reported missing.

“We hope for the best, but we’re just assuming we’re going to see the worst based on what we’ve found so far,” Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said as searches were underway Monday.

A registered sex offender was arrested last week when he was found driving the 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee that belongs to Jessica Lawrence, 42.

That suspect, Michael L. Brayboy, is being held on a $1.5 million bond on a charge of failing to report a change of address as a sex offender.

But, Lawrence, who was last seen Sept. 26, is still missing. She was last seen leaving her job at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville.

Searches Monday were based on information and evidence found in her car, home, and near the road, Wilkins said.

Monday, more than 50 people were out searching near Rowland in Robeson County.

Crews used drones and cadaver dogs to search the area. The brush was so dense in some areas that they had to cut through with machetes. Wilkins said crews also searched several ponds, some chest-deep.

“Some of them are on foot, some of them are on four-wheelers,” Wilkins said. “The cadaver dogs are trying their best to, worst-case scenario, try to locate her.”

The air and ground search was underway near Hubbard Road.

“The searching of these specific areas is the result of information and evidence obtained during the investigation,” Robeson County officials said in a statement Monday.

Lawrence is believed to have been at her home on Coy Road in St. Pauls on Sept. 26, when she vanished.

But, she was not reported missing until last week.

“It’s one of those where I wish we had a quicker report of her missing,” Wilkins said.

Searches Monday included Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators and North Carolina Search and Rescue Teams from N.C. Emergency Management.

— WBTW contributed to this report