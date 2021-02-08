At least 1 injured in Fayetteville hotel fire, officials say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fire officials are investigating a hotel fire that injured at least one guest on Monday morning in Fayetteville.

According to the Fayetteville Fire Department, firefighters responded to a reported structure fire at the Clarion Hotel in the 1900-block of Cedar Creek Road around 12:45 a.m.

With crews in route, 911 dispatch received reports from the hotel that there was a fire in a room on the first floor, officials said. The incident was soon upgraded to a building fire and then a second alarm was requested after crews got to the hotel and encountered heavy smoke inside the hotel.

Multiple guests were evacuated and Cape Fear Valley EMS was requested to evaluate at least one injured person.

The fire was brought under control in just under 39 minutes, fire officials said.

Nearly 50 firefighters from the Fayetteville and Vander fire departments responded to the fire.

Arrangements are being made to provide the evacuees with a place to sleep.

The American Red Cross said they’re helping those displaced by the fire.