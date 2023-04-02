FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — At least two people were shot in Fayetteville Sunday night, police said.

The incident was reported before 11 p.m. at 5048 Yadkin Road, Fayetteville police told CBS 17.

Police had crime scene tape up around the parking lot of the Lake Valley Plaza shopping center.

A large group of police officers and other people were gathered around the entrance of the Hookah Lounge in the shopping center late Sunday night.

At least two fire trucks and other emergency vehicles were parked in lanes of Yadkin Road after responding to the incident.

Photo by Ray Duffy/CBS 17

Photo by Ray Duffy/CBS 17

Photo by Ray Duffy/CBS 17

Photo by Ray Duffy/CBS 17

No other details were released about the incident late Sunday night.