ATF offering reward for arrest of gang member in Fayetteville armed robbery

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) - A $5,000 cash reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect in a Fayetteville armed robbery on Sept. 7.

Teyon Fayson, also known as "T-Lok," used a gun to rob a victim of money and an iPhone, the U.S. Department of Justice Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives said.

While Fayson's current whereabouts are unknown, he has ties to North Carolina, according to the ATF.

He is a member of the Crips street gang and is a suspect in other robberies in the Fayetteville area.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the location of Fayson is encouraged to call ATF's toll-free, 24-hour hotline at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (800-283-4867).