HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — The Hope Mills Police Department is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a suspect wanted for an attempted armed robbery.

According to police, officers responded to a call for an attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon at an apartment complex off Fairwinds Lane around 2 p.m. Friday.

The victim reported being approached by the suspect, who demanded money while holding a knife and threatening to harm the victim, police said. The suspect entered the victim’s vehicle, but got out once he saw “only a small amount of money” inside.

The suspect then fled the scene.

He is described as a tall, skinny man wearing all black clothing and a black full-face mask.

Anyone with information about the incident or the possible identity of the suspect is asked to call Det. Mariscal at (910) 425-4103.

Tips can also be given anonymously to the Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers also accepts electronic tips through the sheet found at fay-nccrimestoppers.org or via the free “P3 Tips app” available for Apple and Android devices.