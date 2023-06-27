FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man faces attempted murder charges after police accused him of shooting a 14-year-old girl.

Fayetteville police said Tuesday that they arrested Joel McLaurin III in connection with the shooting June 5 on Tatum Drive.

McLaurin faces two charges of attempted first-degree murder, two charges of discharging a barreled weapon into occupied property, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury and discharging a firearm from within an enclosure to incite fear.

He is being held without bond in the Cumberland County Detention Center.

Officers say the girl was treated for the gunshot wound at Cape Fear Valley Hospital.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective M. O’Hara at 910-605-6393 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477, at this website or via the P3 Tips mobile app.