STEDMAN, N.C. (WNCN) — In the early hours of Tuesday, two unknown people broke into a Stedman Alco with pry tools attempting to steal money from an ATM, causing damage to it, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office is asking the public for assistance in identifying them.

The incident happened at 1:45 a.m. at the Alco on Maxwell Road. The sheriff’s office believes the two could be linked to other related incidents in surrounding counties, they said.

No further information is available at this time.