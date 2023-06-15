HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested on Tuesday after recklessly driving an ATV through Hope Mills, according to police.

On Tuesday, the Southeastern North Carolina Violent Crime Task Force conducted a detail in Hope Mills. During the detail, police said Earl McDougald Jr., 24, was on an ATV was driving recklessly and into oncoming traffic while running red lights.

The task force executed a search warrant at McDougald’s residence where an ATV, 161 grams of marijuana and a firearm were seized.

McDougald was charged with flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle, reckless driving, failure to stop for steady red light, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, possession of marijuana, maintaining a dwelling for sale of controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

He was held at the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $10,000 secured bond.