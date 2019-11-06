Authorities: Active shooter reported at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are warning people to avoid Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and the surrounding area as there are reports of at least one active shooter.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and Fayetteville police told CBS 17 reporter Kayla Strayer that there are reports of an active shooter at the hospital.

Police are establishing a staging area in the Bordeaux Shopping Center near the Eiffel Tower.

No further information is available at this time.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as it develops.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now