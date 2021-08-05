Passenger ejected, killed in Fayetteville single-vehicle crash, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are investigating a crash that killed one woman and injured another on Wednesday night.

According to authorities, a 23-year-old woman was driving a 2000 Honda passenger car with another woman in the vehicle when the single-vehicle crash occurred around 10 p.m. on Gillis Hill Road near Adam Jacob Drive.

The passenger, Yasmine White, 27, of Fayetteville, was ejected from the car and seriously injured.

White and the driver were both transported to the hospital, where White was later pronounced dead.

A portion of Gillis Hill Road was closed in both directions until Thursday morning due to the investigation.

The cause of the crash and the events leading up to it remain under investigation and authorities have not said if any charges will be filed against the driver.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Officer Biggerstaff at (910) 751-1382 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.