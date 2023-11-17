FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A gunman fired at least 10 shots into a home near the Crown Complex in Cumberland County.

A neighbor’s Ring camera caught the shooting as it happened Thursday around 4:30 p.m. on Moody Street.

The shooter, who was wearing a neon shirt and dark shorts, casually walked down the street with the gun in his right hand before pulling the trigger.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office told CBS 17 at least two people were inside the home at the time of the shooting. Both escaped without any injuries.

While no one was hurt, neighbors said someone could have been killed. Those who live on the street are hoping someone will come forward with information.

As of Friday evening, no arrests have been made. This shooting remains under investigation.