HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) – Various agencies are responding to a plane crash in Cumberland County, according to a tweet from Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright.
The crash happened near the 4800 block of Sanders Street off of Marracco Drive in Hope Mills, Wright said.
He added that the sheriff’s office is holding the scene for the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, which is the investigating agency.
CBS 17 has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as it develops.
Latest news from CBS17.com:
- Controversial drag queen story time event coming to Raleigh
- Authorities investigating plane crash in Cumberland County
- Homeowners fight off masked intruder after attempted sex assault in NC; suspect on the run
- HGTV’s Chip and Joanna Gaines ‘fix up’ playhouse for St. Jude patients; donate $1.5 million
- Hidden Valley suggests new ranch flavor for Pop-Tarts
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now