FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department have arrested a man and charged him with 52 counts of taking indecent liberties with children.

Andrew Zobel, 22, surrendered to police Tuesday after an investigation into a two-day period in September when Zobel was entrusted to babysit the children of a friend.

After reviewing home security footage, the parent of the children told police that they had discovered that Zobel had engaged in acts of self-gratification while the children were nearby in the same room.

He was given a $185,000 secured bond.