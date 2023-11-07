FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department have arrested a man and charged him with 52 counts of taking indecent liberties with children.

Andrew Zobel, 22, surrendered to police Tuesday after an investigation into a two-day period in September when Zobel was entrusted to babysit the children of a friend.

Get crime updates in your inbox – Sign up for CBS 17’s Crime Tracker newsletter

After reviewing home security footage, the parent of the children told police that they had discovered that Zobel had engaged in acts of self-gratification while the children were nearby in the same room.

He was given a $185,000 secured bond.