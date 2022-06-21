FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s officially summer, and kids can now escape the heat at a new splash pad in Fayetteville.

It’s located at 1455 Hoke Loop Road right outside Lake Rim Recreation Center and right next to Lake Rim Elementary School.

Upon its opening Tuesday morning, kids did not waste any time getting into the water and having fun.

“We know the importance of investing in our community and the people, particularly our young people,” says Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin. “They’re the future of this community.”

According to a press release, the new splash pad is zero-depth entry and uses recycled water.

Fayetteville Mayor Pro Tem Kathy Jensen says it’s a perfect place for kids to get their energy out while parents can relax.

This new splash pad is one of 12 that the city of Fayetteville and Cumberland County have opened.

The splash pads are free to access.