HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — A male victim of a shooting in Hope Mills told police he was shot at by an unknown person in a white van while riding his bike August 11 on S. Main Street.

The Thursday shooting took place in the 4000 block of South Main Street, just up the road from the police department at 3800 S. Main Street, according to a Monday press release.

No specific time of the shooting have been provided by police, but they are hoping to receive some help from the public in the investigation.

Police said on arrival, they found a 41-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the right leg. The man was treated at Cape Fear Valley Hospital and was released a short time later.

The release said the biker told police he had been traveling south in the northbound lane when “an unknown subject in a white van shot him.”

As the search for the suspect in this shooting continues, Hope Mills police are asking anyone with information related to the incident to call (910)425-4103 or contact Detective E. Lawson directly at (910)429-3512. Fayetteville/Cumberland Crimestoppers can also be contacted at (910)484-8477.