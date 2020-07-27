Black Lives Matter mural vandalized in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are looking for the person who vandalized a mural at the Market House Sunday night.

They say someone drove around the Market House and poured white paint over the “Black Lives Do Matter” lettering that is painted around the Market House.

Police released security camera video of the vandalism as it happened. The video shows a person driving what appears to be a white Chevrolet Aveo with a handicapped placard hanging on the rearview mirror.

The incident happened around 10:30 Sunday night.

“I just thought ‘here we go again, there’s another one’,” Yolanda Williams said.

Williams says she wants to focus on bringing positivity to the city.

“Paint isn’t going to cover up or erase the power that us melanated people have,” Williams said. “Those are just words that are covered up, you may have covered up the words but you didn’t cover up the people.”

Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin says he’s also not surprised this happened, but just like with the people accused of setting the Market House on fire in May, the city is going after the person responsible for the latest vandalism.

“Regardless of what’s written in the streets, what’s covered up, whatever attempts are used to try to cover up what’s in the streets, race is still front and center in America and our community,” Colvin said. “The way to having your message heard is not by destruction of public property.”

The city is working with the Cool Spring Downtown District to have the mural fixed as soon as possible.

