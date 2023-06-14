FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Homeowners in Fayetteville’s Foxfire subdivision were frustrated nine months ago when CBS 17 spoke with them.

People in the predominately Black military-veteran neighborhood feared for their safety after Piedmont Natural Gas installed a natural-gas pressure and flow regulator station just yards away from their homes.

“They did not tell the city what they were doing. Did not tell this community,” Bobby Hill, a homeowner told CBS 17.

Hill said since the regulator station was built, the prices of homes in the community have dropped.

“Anywhere from $15,000 to $25,000 less,” Hill said.

“We’ve accepted the fact it is going to be here, and we’ll make the best of it,” he also said.

Piedmont doesn’t plan to move the station. The company does plan to work on the aesthetics of the station.

“We the community had an opportunity to work with Piedmont in selecting what we wanted to be placed around it,” Hill said.

Foxfire residents and Piedmont agreed to place a brick entrance wall around the regulator with a Foxfire neighborhood sign.

“We prefer, like I said, for it not to be here. But since it’s going to be here, let’s at least make it aesthetically appearing and make sure it’s safe,” Juanita Hill, Bobby’s wife said.

“But it still doesn’t negate the negative feeling of having this regulator station sitting right at the entrance of our community,” Bobby Hill said.

While this community said it’s not much else they can do about this situation, they plan to fight to keep this from happening to other communities.

“You would not have heard the last from us about these kinds of things being placed in a community in these kinds of locations,” Bobby Hill said.