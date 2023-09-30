FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A fire broke out in a mobile home park in Fayetteville overnight, according to the Fayetteville Fire Department.

Firefighters from both the Fayetteville Fire Department and Fort Liberty Fire responded to a residential structure fire at 310 Mammoth Dr. at 4:02 a.m. Saturday morning after receiving multiple calls regarding a large fire in the area.

When Fayetteville fire units arrived at the address, located in Breezy Mobile Home Park, they found “multiple mobile homes fully involved with fire.”

More units were requested to the scene to help shuttle water from the nearest hydrant, which was some distance away, and to help bring the fire under control.

No injuries were immediately reported by the Fayetteville Fire Department. The initial property damage estimate is $55,000.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Arson Task Force has been asked to investigate the cause and origin of the fire.