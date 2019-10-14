Driver arrested in deadly Fayetteville pedestrian crash

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police say the driver of the 2009 BMW 328i that struck the pedestrian and then fled the scene, has been identified as Ricardo Antonio Morales.

Morales, 18, of Fayetteville, has been charged with felony involuntary manslaughter, felony hit and run, misdemeanor hit and run reckless driving, and speeding. He is currently in the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $10,500 secured bond.

The deadly collision happened as a 2009 BMW 328i was heading east on Buttermere Drive when the driver ran off the road and struck a pedestrian, the news release said.

The BMW then flipped in the front yard and the driver fled on foot, police said.

The pedestrian, Joel Camacho Ortiz, 33, of Fayettevile was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he later died.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now