FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The police body cam video of a Fayetteville woman’s arrest has been released after a lawsuit was filed complaining police were overly aggressive.

Ja’Lana Dunlap was parked in a vacant lot owned by her employer on Sept. 6 when the 22-year-old’s civil rights attorneys said she was assaulted while handcuffed after she refused to show them her I.D.

Dunlap previously said she was taking pictures of illegal trash dumped on the property for her employer when officers approached her.

In the first body camera footage released by police, officers can be seen grabbing Dunlap in her vehicle while she told them multiple times she would exit her vehicle if they just let go of her.

“If you can let go of me, ma’am, I will,” she said.

Then, later in the video, Dunlap is seen screaming after officers handcuff her after she exits her car.

“Somebody help me!” Dunlap screams multiple times.

At least six officers were seen throughout the first body camera video.

“This is a case where she is in a vacant lot owned by her employer and she’s doing her job,” Carnell Johnson, Dunlap’s attorney said on Oct. 25.

Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins previously said in a statement that her officers thought Dunlap could have been involved in the getaway of a “potentially violent suspect” a half mile away.

“The body-worn camera footage being made available shows the interaction when members of FPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team encountered Ms. Dunlap. On Sept. 6, members of FPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team attempted to serve arrest warrants for Joshua Page for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, first-degree kidnapping and felony conspiracy,” the Fayetteville Police Department said on Tuesday. “During this, Page ran from officers into the wooded area in the neighborhood located near Thorndike Drive. Officers began canvassing the neighborhood when they observed Ms. Dunlap’s vehicle.”

The internal investigation initiated by Ms. Dunlap’s complaint remains ongoing and no further details are available.

A police spokesperson said, “we are pleased Judge Ammons agreed to our request to release this footage in the interest of transparency and building public trust.”

Justin Moore contributed to this story.