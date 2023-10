FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department said a body was found behind a building on Bragg Boulevard Wednesday afternoon.

The body was found near Anchor Allie’s in Fayetteville.

Currently, police, EMS, and other officials are on the scene.

Body found on Bragg Blvd. in Fayetteville. Police, EMS on scene (CBS 17)

No cause of death or other details have been released at this time.

