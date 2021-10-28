Body found in Robeson County identified as missing woman who worked at Fayetteville hospital

ROWLAND, N.C. (WNCN) – A body found in Robeson County has been identified as 42-year-old Jessica Lawrence.

She was an employee at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville who went missing in September.

Lawrence’s body was found on Monday during a missing person search on Tom M. Road in Rowland. The announcement of the positive identification was made Thursday by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Lawrence was last seen on Sept. 26 but wasn’t reported missing until Oct. 12.

Deputies said she left Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville, then stopped at her residence in St. Pauls. A neighbor said Lawrence and her boyfriend had plans to go to Pembroke the night she went missing.

“Not the information we wanted to hear but sadly, as expected we have terrible news to report. I spoke with Jessica’s mother today and while this does bring a little relief to the family as to her being located, I can assure the public that we plan to bring the person(s) to justice that were involved in this heinous crime,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said in the news release.

“That night is the last night that I’ve seen that vehicle or him or her,” Linda Locklear said.

When Lawrence didn’t meet her landlord to pay rent, Locklear said they went inside her house on Oct. 12 to check on her.