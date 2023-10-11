FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police officers are investigating after a woman’s body was found in the area of Fieldcrest St. and Cedric St. on Wednesday night.

On Oct. 11 around 7:50 p.m., officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the area of Fieldcrest St. and Cedric St. to a report of a body in a field.

Someone was looking for his dog in a wooded area on Cedric St. when he found the body of a woman. She was pronounced deceased on scene. Her name is being withheld until family is identified and located, police said.

This is an active investigation. Additional information will be released as it is available.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective M. Waters at 910-635-4978.

If you have information on this investigation and would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477. Crime Stoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.