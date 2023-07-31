FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Two Fayetteville brothers accused of killing a man in broad daylight made their first court appearance on Monday.

Both Devonte McClain, 20, and his younger brother Adriane McClain, 18, are charged with first-degree murder and felony conspiracy. They are the suspects in the shooting death of Lorenzo McLaughlin in Fayetteville. The 22-year-old was found with a gunshot wound on Stanberry Street, near E.E. Smith High School, just before noon on Saturday.

Both suspects appeared in court dressed in orange and green jumpsuits. In court, prosecutors said the victim and the two suspects had beef with each other. Investigators said they met in the street and were on Instagram Live together just before the shooting. The brothers and victim soon after went their separate ways. Prosecutors said the McClain brothers then used Instagram Live to relocate McLaughlin on Stanberry Street, where the deadly shooting happened.

If convicted, the two brothers could face the possibility of life in prison without parole. Their next court date is set for Aug. 17. Both elected to hire their own attorneys.