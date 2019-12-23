Both drivers charged in Fayetteville crash that killed 7-year-old boy

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Both drivers involved in a crash that left a 7-year-old boy dead are now facing charges, Fayetteville police announced Monday.

Police responded to the crash at 6:11 p.m. on Dec. 9 at the intersection of Hope Mills and Ashton roads. A 2012 Kia sedan driven by 20-year-old Kamran Figaro collided with a 2019 Kia sedan driven by 27-year-old Joseph Simmons, a news release said.

Figaro had two passengers — a 9-year-old boy and the 7-year-old boy — in the car at the time. Figaro and the 9-year-old boy suffered serious injuries, police said.

The 7-year-old died two days after the crash.

Simmons is charged with involuntary manslaughter, driving while impaired, careless and reckless driving, speeding, and no seat belt.

Figaro is charged with failing to yield the right of way.

Police said their preliminary investigation reveals that Simmons was traveling north on Hope Mills Road and Figaro was turning left onto Hope Mills Road from Ashton Road when the vehicles wrecked in the intersection.

Simmons was taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center and issued a $30,000 unsecured bond, police said.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now