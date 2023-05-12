FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have taken a boy into custody after shots were fired Friday along a Fayetteville street.

The city’s police department also said detectives are looking for a gray sedan whose occupants could have been involved in the incident Friday morning in the 6600 block of Amanda Circle.

Officers responding to a report of gunshots saw a vehicle flee the area, found a boy with a gun and took him into custody. They did not publicly identify the child.

Officers and detectives say they also are checking the area for homes that may have been struck by gunfire and ask people whose houses were hit to call 911.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting investigation is asked to contact Detective S. Berrios-Rivera at 910-703-6243 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477.

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically at this website or via the P3 Tips mobile app.