Boyfriend’s mom killed with frying pan in fight about a dog, Fayetteville police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — We are learning new details about the night Fayetteville police say a woman killed her boyfriend’s mother by hitting her in the head with a frying pan.

Abigail Tipton, 21, is charged with voluntary manslaughter in the death of 67-year-old Maria Adame, who was initially identified as Tipton’s mother-in-law.

The arrest report says the suspect admitted to hitting the victim in the head with a cup, then holding her down on the floor and hitting her several times in the head with a frying pan, even breaking the handle off the pan.

It all started at a home on South Cool Spring Street after a family fight about a dog, the report says.

The report says Adame’s son, Eugene, left the house as the situation escalated. The report also says Tipton called him first and then called 911.

“The victim was assaulted with a frying pan, she did pass away, was pronounced deceased on scene,” Fayetteville police Sgt. Jeremy Glass said.

“Tragic situation, I mean you’ve got a domestic situation, those are always some of the worst,” said Cumberland County District Attorney Billy West.

The victim was renting the home from Mary jo Anderson. Anderson says she was letting Adame’s son and his girlfriend stay there.

“Maria was a walking saint, she really was a lovely, lovely person,” Anderson said. “I did my best to help her out, I was always concerned about her.”

Glass says there have been recent disturbances at the home, which led to police being called once in September and once in October.

“She had so little in her life and her son was a whole lot of it,” Anderson said.

The arrest report says Tipton originally gave different accounts as to what happened that night, and told police the victim lunged at her with a knife and had been abusive before.

Tipton had blood all over her, bruises and what appeared to be self-inflicted scratches, but claimed they were from the knife, the report said.

Anderson says she knows her friend is in a better place now.

“She was a very religious person and I’m sure she’s in good hands,” Anderson said. “I’m glad she’s gone home to be with the angels at Christmas.”

The charge against Abigail Tipton could be upgraded as the investigation continues.

She remains at the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

