FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said Saturday they are looking for a man who removed his GPS monitor while he was out on bond.

The incident was detected at 5:40 p.m. in the 3100 block of Braddock Drive, according to a news release from the Fayetteville Police Department.

When police arrived, they discovered Eric Eugene Jackson, 61, had removed his electronic monitoring device, the news release said.

Jackson was being monitored after he was charged with breaking and entering.

He had previously posted bond for felony breaking and entering charges and a court ordered him to remain on a GPS monitoring device, police said.

Police released a photo of Jackson, who they described as 5-feet-8 tall and weighing about 150 pounds.

Officials said anyone with information about Jackson’s location should contact 911 immediately or Officer W. Bell at (910) 257-7231 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).