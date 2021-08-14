Detainee escapes from Cumberland County Detention Center

Bradly Scott Tigert

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – At approximately 2:28 a.m. on Saturday a man escaped from the Cumberland County Detention Center.

Bradly Scott Tigert, 23, was last seen on foot on Worth Street in Fayetteville wearing a two-piece navy blue trustee uniform and navy blue canvas shoes. He also has brown hair and blue eyes.

Tigert has a tattoo of a woman’s face and skull on his left arm and stands just over six feet tall. He is also reported to weigh approximately 262 pounds, all according to Lieutenant Patrice Bogertey, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer.

Anyone who sees Tigert is asked to call 911 immediately.

CBS 17 will update this story when more information becomes available.

