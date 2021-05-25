Bridge along Sykes Pond Road now open for traffic in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The bridge along Sykes Pond Road is now open for traffic.

The new bridge replaces a section of road that washed away where two corrugated metal pipes failed. Storms destroyed the pipes in September 2016, about a week before Hurricane Matthew hit Fayetteville.

The new bridge allows traffic to resume on Sykes Pond Road between Raeford Road and Stoney Point Road. The bridge is located over Little Rockfish Creek in the Lake William neighborhood.

The estimated final cost of the bridge project is under budget at $1.25 million. The cost includes the new bridge, water main repairs, roadway reconstruction, storm drainage and erosion control.

Money from the City’s General Fund covers costs for this project. For more information about the bridge project, click here.