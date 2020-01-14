Bridge inspections will lead to lane closures on 295 near Fort Bragg this week

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — There will be lane closures this week near Fort Bragg.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said it needs to perform mandatory bridge inspections along the new section of Interstate 295 between the All American Freeway and Cliffdale Road. The work is required within 90 days of opening to traffic.

At least one lane in both directions will close this week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Traffic impact is expected to be medium. Weather could delay work.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now